Kota Factory’s Ahsaas Channa says ‘casting directors forgot me’ after she took a break to focus on studies

Ahsaas Channa has acted as a child artist in several big films including Shah Rukh Khan-led and Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Kabhie Alvida Naa Kehna’. She was recently seen in shows like ‘Kota Factory’ and ‘Hostel Daze’ amongst others. In a recent chat with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Ahsaas spoke about being forgotten by the film industry after she took a six-month break to study for her 10th-grade board examinations. Ahsaas has currently garnered a lot of success through her much-appreciated performances and being a social media influencer.

Ahsaas spoke about being forgotten by the casting directors as well. She said, “Yes, definitely. During my 10th, my boards, I had completely taken a break from acting for about six months. And those six months… This industry is a race, and everyone is running. So if you stop for even a second, someone will overtake you. So that six-month break changed my life. People forgot me, casting directors forgot me, and other girls overtook me.” Ahsaas further spoke about plunging into digital space and garnering success. She said, “It's been great since then. I've never been out of work, but there have been times when things weren't working out.”

In a previous chat with Pinkvilla, Ahsaas spoke about Hostel Daze season 2 and said, “I was also pretty excited and satisfied to some extent because also this time my character is being explored more and there is a lot of Akansha that you get to see. That is the one thing and like is the main thing I am very happy about. So the second season has a lot for me to do and so actually I am looking forward to that and how people are going to react to that.”

