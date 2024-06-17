Kota Factory Season 3: Ahsaas Channa wants to swap her role with THIS actor; Find out

Kota Factory is one of the most appreciated Indian web series which is gearing up for the release of its 3rd season now. Apart from Jitendra Singh who plays much loved Jeetu Bhaiyya in the series, it features Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Ranjan Raj, and Alam Khan among others in pivotal roles.

Ahsaas, who plays the character of Shivangi, recently shared who she would swap her role with, if she gets a chance. In her response, the actress said she'd like to swap her role with Ranjan's Meena. Explaining further, Channa revealed the reason behind the same.

Ahsaas Channa wants to play Ranjan Raj's Meena in Kota Factory

Ahsaas Channa's character Shivangi shares a beautiful bond of friendship with Ranjan Raj's Meena in Kota Factory which strengthens even more in the second season. Recently, in an interview with News 18 Showsha, the actress was asked to share if she'd like to swap her role with someone in the show, and she named Ranjan.

Talking about how she loves the character of Ranjan, Ahsaas mentioned how it's so unique. Adding more to it, the actress explained that no one else can play the character of Meena like the actor himself.

"But as an actor woh jalan hai ke usko itna acha character mila, itna acha karta hai woh. (As an actor, I feel jealous that he got such a beautiful character and he plays it so well)," she shared.

More about Kota Factory

Created by Saurabh Khanna & Arunabh Kumar, Kota Factory is a comedy-drama that focuses on the life of students who aspire to get into IIT. Featuring Jitendra Kumar in the lead along with Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai, Urvi Singh, and Alam Khan, the series is set in the backdrop of Kota, Rajasthan where all the aspirants come to prepare for the entrance exams.

Directed by Raghav Subbu, the series has been loved by the Indian youth for its relatable story and characters. The first season of the TVF-backed series streamed freely on YouTube.

However, later, Netflix bought its streaming rights and exclusively released season 2. With season 3, the show promises more intensity and layered characters. New episodes are all set to be released on June 20.

