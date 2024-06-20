Kota Factory Season 3: Jitendra Kumar says students think of him as Jeetu Bhaiya in REAL LIFE too and want him to solve problems

Jitendra Kumar led Kota Factory season 3 has started streaming on Netflix from today i.e. June 20, 2024. Based on the preparations for IIT entrance exams through coaching centers in Kota, Rajasthan, it has become one of the most loved Hindi series.

The characters of the series hold a special place in the audiences' hearts, especially Jitendra Kumar's Jeetu Bhaiya. The much-adored character is a teacher but plays the role of a mentor in every student's life helping them learn problem-solving skills as well. Now, the actor has revealed that when he meets kids in real life, they think of him as a mentor and want him to solve their problems.

Jitendra Kumar's struggle in real life after playing Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory

Jitendra Kumar's character Jeetu Bhaiya from Kota Factory has become iconic in the past few years as he's the dream teacher of every student. Having great empathy for his students and problem-solving skills, he makes every student feel lucky to have him. He's a teacher but his qualities are those of a mentor that's why his students consider him their Big Brother.

On top of that, Jitendra's performance in the series is so convincing that youngsters have started thinking of him as a teacher in real life too. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor was asked about the feedback he receives from students and youngsters when he meets them in real life.

Responding to the question, he said that he gets a warm response from the students while adding that they think of him as a teacher which he considers a big compliment for his acting skills. He said that every actor wants his character to reach the audience's heart so it feels good when people believe he's Jeetu Bhaiya.

However, he said he has to give them a reality check when they request him to help them in solving their problems.

More about Kota Factory

The first season of Kota Factory was released freely on YouTube in 2019 and became a big success. Following the gigantic success of the first season, Netflix bought the rights of the show and released season 2 in 2021. Now in 2024, season 3 has been released with huge expectations.

Kota Factory is directed by Raghav Subbu and features Jitendra Kumar in the lead along with Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Ahsaan Channa, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, and Urvi Singh.

