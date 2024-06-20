Kota Factory Season 3 Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before binge-watching Jitendra Kumar’s latest outing

Jeetu Bhaiya is back and so is the nostalgia of thousands of students across India who have ever aspired to take the engineering route. The third season of TVF’s hit series Kota Factory has started streaming on Netflix and fans cannot help but have flocked to the internet to share their feedback of this much-awaited part. Starring their old player Jitendra Kumar in the lead, read on to know its Twitter review.

Why one should watch Kota Factory?

This youth series revolves around the lives of students in Kota, Rajasthan which is an infamous educational hub known for its coaching centers. The show follows the journey of 16-year-old Vaibhav (Mayur More), who moves to Kota from Itarsi intending to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and secure admission into an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

What follows in Season 2 is intensified pressure as the students strive for better ranks. The series highlights the contrast of coaching institutes between teaching for learning versus teaching for rank improvement. Portraying the competitive atmosphere and the struggles faced by students, teachers, and coaching centers, the show has a lot more to offer in the third season but don’t worry it’s a no-spoiler zone.

Kota Factory Season 3 Twitter Review

So before you eventually pop your popcorn and sit on your couch to binge-watch this season, here’s how the internet has reviewed the third season so far:-.

More about Kota Factory

Other than Jitendra and Mayur, the show’s central ensemble includes Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, and Urvi Singh. Created by Arunabh Kumar, Saurabh Khanna, and Raghav Subbu, Kota Factory first aired on April 16, 2019, and became an instant hit, especially among youngsters. Where the first season aired on TVF Play, second season onwards the show found its home on Netflix.

On the work front, Jitendra Kumar was seen in another TVF series recently which was also a massive hit. Panchayat Season 3 which is available to stream on Prime Video has taken new flights this time and given a much-awaited spotlight on each of its characters including Faisal Malik, Sunita Rajwar, and Durgesh Kumar.

