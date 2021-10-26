Kranti Redkar on NCB's Sameer Wankhede’s controversies: They cannot digest an honest officer

Kranti Redkar on NCB's Sameer Wankhede’s controversies
Kranti Redkar on Sameer Wankhede’s controversies: They cannot digest an honest officer (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Kranti Redkar, who is a well-known face in the Marathi industry, is also the wife of NCB’s Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede. For the unversed, Wankhede is currently working on the high-profile alleged drug case of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. In a recent interaction, Kranti opened up about the allegations on her husband and NCB officer from several political sources and said that "they cannot digest an honest officer". 

When asked about her views on the speculation around Sameer including taking a bribe and foreign trips, Kranti told ETimes, “Arre! Why would we go to Maldives after he got Rs 8 crores? We should think of settling in London, buy a house and start a business and plan something better for us.” She even questioned that why was there no case of extortion against Sameer before this case? Kranti is alarmed by these allegations that have come up. She believes these allegations have come up only to "tarnish Sameer's spotless image as an upright officer". 

Kranti further added, “They are probably doing it because they want him out of the NCB. They want him to resign and that is what those people desire. They cannot digest an honest officer and prefer those who can be bribed and kept in their pocket. But here is an officer who is challenging the system and anyone who goes against the so-called biggies is bound to get targeted.”

When asked if she has a message for Sameer, Kranti said she just wants to tell him to be strong as there might be some people from society who are not with him but the rest of the country is standing by him. 

Credits: ETimes


Comments
Anonymous : We need officers like your husband in India.
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : 5 mats fame hungry failure actress. SHAME ON YOUR DISHONEST HUSBAND
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Why? Jealous?
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Does bullywood think Maldives is only for them and no one else?
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Sameer is great and honest officer.. really crazy that politicians trying to frame him..
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Know him personally? Which wife won't support her husband.? Take everything with a pinch of salt. He may or may not be corrupt but he's definitely publicity chasing... chasing small grams while kilos go unnoticed.
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Good job Sir.
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : He is a Good officer.
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Would be nice to see and his wife's WhatsApp
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Why your husband or his agency filing a defamation case against Nawab Malik?
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
Anonymous : Is not
REPLY 0 9 hours ago
Anonymous : an honest officer in india doesnot have money to party in dubai and Maldives unless he is a born rich guy. in this case he is not and yet he parties in dubai and go on Maldives v acations ... Aryan did not have drugs on him his friend had a very little amount which is under the limit.. bail is a right he is not giing them bail because they refuse to pay him !!! o
REPLY 1 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Not Dubai only Maldives. I took my family to Maldives for 3 nights i and paid 34 thousand rupees per head including flught from Calcutta.He is a central agency officer . it’s more cheap from Mumbai I guess because We had a connecting flight to Male from Mumbai.
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Stop being dumb. His wife works as an actress, surely she can afford it. Maldives and Dubai are within reach for most middle class families
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Employees in central or state government get paid quiet well now and such vacations quiet affordable. Also consider his wife works in tv industry. I know quiet a few such employees who go outside India for vacation
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : His wife is actress in marathi- is that also full of shit???
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : During pandemic?
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Sameer wankhede is the hero of India not Sharukh khan
REPLY 3 10 hours ago
Anonymous : I want to see pictures of the policemen in the boat arresting Aryan. Looks like he was kidnapped by civilians. I may be wrong.
REPLY 1 10 hours ago
Anonymous : NCB should put Sharukh behind the Bar.
REPLY 1 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Feel so bad for Mr Wankhede, he's just doing his job honestly but these rich & powerful aren't letting him!
REPLY 5 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Whole country is with sameer sir .
REPLY 5 13 hours ago
Anonymous : Not really
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : enjoy your 5 min fame lol
REPLY 3 14 hours ago
Anonymous : And you are supporting drug addiction
REPLY 3 10 hours ago
Anonymous : We are proud of the young officer Bollywood is full of shit.All power to the officer.Mr Sameer.
REPLY 6 14 hours ago
Anonymous : Someone following pinkvilla and commenting on this platform which is mainly bollywood content says bollywood is shit. Then dont follow bollywood. Mind ur effin business bruh.
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Wow!! This guy is creepy
REPLY 1 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Super
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Who takes vacations in Maldives.
REPLY 1 15 hours ago

