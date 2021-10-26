Kranti Redkar on NCB's Sameer Wankhede’s controversies: They cannot digest an honest officer

Kranti Redkar, who is a well-known face in the Marathi industry, is also the wife of NCB’s Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede. For the unversed, Wankhede is currently working on the high-profile alleged drug case of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. In a recent interaction, Kranti opened up about the allegations on her husband and NCB officer from several political sources and said that "they cannot digest an honest officer".

When asked about her views on the speculation around Sameer including taking a bribe and foreign trips, Kranti told ETimes, “Arre! Why would we go to Maldives after he got Rs 8 crores? We should think of settling in London, buy a house and start a business and plan something better for us.” She even questioned that why was there no case of extortion against Sameer before this case? Kranti is alarmed by these allegations that have come up. She believes these allegations have come up only to "tarnish Sameer's spotless image as an upright officer".

Kranti further added, “They are probably doing it because they want him out of the NCB. They want him to resign and that is what those people desire. They cannot digest an honest officer and prefer those who can be bribed and kept in their pocket. But here is an officer who is challenging the system and anyone who goes against the so-called biggies is bound to get targeted.”

When asked if she has a message for Sameer, Kranti said she just wants to tell him to be strong as there might be some people from society who are not with him but the rest of the country is standing by him.