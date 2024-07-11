Krazzy 4 director Jaideep Sen seeks funds for his heart transplant; says times with no work have been ‘frustrating’

The director of later Irrfan Khan’s 2008 movie Krazzy 4, Jaideep Sen, is in a dire situation. The filmmaker has been diagnosed with a heart defect named Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy (HOCM) and has no plan B other than a heart transplant. For the same, Sen has now turned to crowdfunding and has addressed what he is going through right now.

Jaideep Sen details his need for a heart transplant

Sen, while speaking to HT City, revealed that he has been hospitalized twice this year so far and ‘missed death narrowly the latter time.’ According to him, he was on a ventilator for three days and has been told by his cardiologist that there’s no other way rather than going for a heart transplant.

Jaideep Sen got to know about his defect while working on Krrish 3

He was an additional director on this Hrithik Roshan movie, where he collapsed on the sets, leading to his defect diagnosis and implantation of ICB (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) in his chest for the last 13 years. He added, “Currently, I am number 1 on the recipient list in Mumbai. But the cost of the surgery is ₹35 lakhs, and I have been asked to keep a contingency of ₹15 lakhs more.”

He said that as per the hospital policy, his surgery can only be confirmed after the entire amount of ₹35 lakh is deposited, and his savings are minuscule in comparison to the ask. “Unfortunately, in our industry, unless you become a successful brand, you are always underpaid,” Jaideep said.

Luckily, several people from the industry have stepped up to help Jaideep Sen, who he avoided naming, and also kept their donation amount confidential.

Sen admitted that, in the past 13 years, he had been unemployed several times, and "it was so frustrating." He said that many who gave flops are still getting work, but he has nothing in his kitty. According to him, a strange reality of showbiz is that "often genius bhookhe reh jate hain, aur gadhe gulab jamun khaate hain," and he called himself a living example of the same.

