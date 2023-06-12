Krishna Bhatt-Vedant Sarda Wedding Reception: Aamir Khan poses with Vikram Bhatt; Sunny Leone, others arrive

Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt tied the knot with her fiance Vedant Sarda yesterday. Ahead of their wedding ceremony, pictures from their grand sangeet ceremony held at St Regis, Mumbai, surfaced on social media. In the pictures, we got a glimpse of Vikram Bhatt dancing with his daughter Krishna Bhatt. Now, Krishna and Vedant finally tied the knot on Sunday, and their wedding reception was attended by a number of celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Sunny Leone, Avika Gor, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sandeepa Dhar, Aftab Shivdasani, and others.

Aamir Khan, Sunny Leone and other celebs at Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt's wedding reception

In pictures shared by the paparazzi, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is seen posing with Vikram Bhatt at Krishna Bhatt and Vedant Sarda's wedding reception. Aamir is dressed in a white kurta with grey pants, and black shoes, while Vikram Bhatt is seen in a slightly shimmery golden kurta with white pajamas for the occasion. Another picture shows Vikram Bhatt posing with the newlyweds Krishna Bhatt and Vedant Sarda at the wedding reception. Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna looks gorgeous in a red lehenga with golden embroidery, accessorized with golden jewellery. She is seen holding her hubby Vedant's hand, and he is seen wearing an ivory sherwani.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone looked glamorous in a silver embellished lehenga, while Bobby Deol looked dapper in a black shirt and matching pants. Avika Gor opted for a printed white saree, while Aftab Shivdasani was all suited up for the occasion. Check out the pictures and videos below!

Krishna Bhatt got engaged to Vedant Sarda in December 2022. Sharing pictures from her engagement ceremony back then, she wrote on Instagram, "A monsoon romance that culminated in a winter engagement. Cannot wait to see an eternity of summer."

Meanwhile, in an interaction with ETimes, Krishna revealed that she and Vedant have been dating each other for one year. "We have been dating for one year. When we met, it was love at first sight. We knew that we’ll actually end up together. Exactly a year later, we’re tying the knot. Our one year anniversary is our wedding day," she said.

