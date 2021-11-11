Krishna Shroff on being an assistant director in Tiger Shroff’s Munna Michael & her equation with Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She is also a fitness enthusiast and often flaunts fitness-related pictures and videos on her Instagram account. In a recent chat with ETimes, Krishna spoke about being an assistant director on the sets of Tiger Shroff’s ‘Munna Michael’ which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Krishna mentioned that she did not enjoy her experience on the sets of the film. She said, “ don’t even make me remember my days as an AD on Munna Michael! I swear, I will never take up anything like that again.”

Krishna further elaborated on her experience on the sets of Munna Michael and said, “ It is good that you get to meet such interesting minds on a film set, but that job is no fun. The only saving grace about that job was that I got to be around Tiger. We created a lot of memories together and when we look back today, it makes us laugh.” Krishna also spoke candidly about her relationship with Disha Patani and mentioned that they both lift each other up.

Krishna said, “It is nice to have such an equation between two women. I feel women don’t like me very much for some reason. So, it is cool to have Disha by my side. I keep telling her that she is like the sister that I never had. Personality-wise, she is more like Tiger. The two of us are quite different from each other apart from the fact that both of us look very good in a bikini”.

