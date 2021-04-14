Krishna Shroff can’t stop gushing over Jackie Shroff’s ripped muscles as she enjoys pool time with him; Watch

Krishna Shroff, who is an avid social media user, has shared a video of herself enjoying in a swimming pool with daddy Jackie Shroff and it proves age is just a number for the actor.

Although Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff is away from the showbiz world, the stunner has managed to create a place for herself in the hearts of her fans. Tiger Shroff’s sister enjoys a massive fan base on social media and often sends the internet on fire with her sizzling photos. The star kid is currently enjoying quality time with her father and has been sharing a glimpse of it on her handles. And, in her latest post, Krishna has proved that age is just a number for her actor father.

While sharing a sneak peek into her pool fun with Jackie, Krishna took to her Instagram story and shared a video wherein the father and daughter duo can be seen enjoying in a swimming pool. In the video, she can be heard saying, “Damm Look at those muscles Shit” while zooming in the camera showing Jackie’s ripped muscles. While Krishna looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red bikini, the Ram Lakhan actor can be seen relaxing and looked handsome and fit. The post was captioned as, “Back by Popular Demand…@apnabhidu’s.”

Take a look at the video below:

Unlike her brother Tiger, Krishna does not enjoy the limelight much and has no plans to enter Bollywood. During an event, Krishna was asked about it, to which she replied, “When it comes to acting, I have always been very clear from the beginning that it's not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera.”

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff was recently seen in Pankaj Saraswat’s directorial Hello Charlie that was released on an OTT platform.

