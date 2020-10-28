Krishna Shroff enjoys cycle ride with dad Jackie Shroff in a throwback pic; Says 'Missing my ride or die'

Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful throwback picture of her along with her dad Jackie Shroff.

Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff is an avid social media user. The star kid keeps posting pictures of her along with her father Jackie, mother Ayesha, brother Tiger and with her boyfriend Eban Hyams. Recently, Krishna took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful throwback picture of her along with her dad wherein both of them can be seen enjoying a cycle ride in Mumbai. In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen wearing face masks.

Krishna can be seen donning grey tank top, while Jackie can be seen in all white. While sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Krishna wrote, “MISING MY RIDE OR DIE” with a heart emoticon and also tagged the actor. Jackie’s daughter is in a relationship with Eban Hyams, who is an Australian Basketball Player. When the unlock phase started, she even flew to Sydney to meet him.

Take a look at Krishna Shroff’s latest picture here:

During the lockdown, Jackie Shroff was living at his farmhouse near Mumbai. Due to the travel ban, he could not return home. And weeks later when the family reunited, Krishna said that her dad looked much younger. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she said, “Dad came home after 45 days looking 10 years younger. Seeing the drastic change in himself motivated him.”

