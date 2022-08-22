Krishna Shroff on her equation with Disha Patani post-breakup with Tiger Shroff: She’s still one of the first…

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were touted to be one of the hottest rumoured couples in Bollywood. Although these two never opened up about their affair but fans always felt that there is something more than friendship between them. Recently, the news of their breakup broke the internet and everyone was talking about it. Yet again, non of the two stars have given any confirmation about it. But now, Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff opened up about her equation with the Ek Villain Returns actress post-breakup.

Krishna Shroff on her equation with Disha Patani

Talking to News 18, Krishna Shroff was asked about her sisterhood with Disha Patani and whether it was affected by the recent speculation of Disha’s breakup with her brother Tiger. She told News 18, “Disha and I have literally spent our formative years together. She was just starting out in the industry, while I was trying to figure out who I was and where I fit in. We’ve always come out on top because we’ve always supported one another. She’s still one of the first few people I’d call if I needed help, and I know she’d be there. In a world where women are constantly pulling each other down, she and I are the opposite.”

Disha Patani’s work front

On the work front, Disha is currently basking in the success of her romantic-thriller Ek Villain Returns which marks her second collaboration with director Mohit Suri after their 2020 release Malang. The film starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria opened to mixed reviews. Apart from this, Disha will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. Meanwhile, a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang has also been announced. It seems Disha is set to have a super busy year and we cannot wait to see her on the big screen.

Tiger Shroff’s work front

Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, will be seen in Heropanti 3, Ganapath. Recently, Karan Johar also announced his next Screw Dheela with Shroff.

