Krishna Shroff reunites with Tiger Shroff & family post breakup with beau Eban Hyams; See PHOTOS

Krishna Shroff returned to Mumbai sometime back to be with her family. Check out her latest picture with Tiger Shroff.
29052 reads Mumbai Updated: November 18, 2020 09:47 pm
Krishna Shroff reunites with Tiger Shroff & family post breakup with beau Eban Hyams; See PHOTOSKrishna Shroff reunites with Tiger Shroff & family post breakup with beau Eban Hyams; See PHOTOS
Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff may not be into films like him but her personal life always manages to grab attention in the media. She also happens to be a fitness freak like her brother and multiple instances prove the same. Krishna once again created a buzz on the internet a few days back and the reason actually shocked everyone. That is because she announced her breakup with longtime beau Eban Hyams. She also deleted their pictures from her handle.

Krishna, who was earlier in Australia, has now returned to Mumbai to be with her family. She has now shared a picture with none other than Tiger himself as they reunited after a long time. The former also goes on to call him her ‘favvv.’ Krishna Shroff is seen wearing a green cold-shoulder outfit while her brother goes shirtless in the same. Meanwhile, their mom Ayesha Shroff has reposted the same picture on her handle and called them her ‘Goonda and Goondi.’

Check out the posts below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (ayeshashroff)

Meanwhile, many of the netizens found it hard to believe earlier that Krishna Shroff has called it quits with Eban Hyams. As unfortunate as it sounds, but the news is true and she has already confirmed the same on her personal handle. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff has some interesting projects lined up in the coming times that have left his fans excited. A few days back, he shared the first look poster of his upcoming project titled Ganapath. Apart from that, he also has Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2 in the pipeline.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff announces her break up with Eban Hyams; Says ‘We aren’t together anymore’

Credits :Krishna Shroff Instagram Ayesha Shroff Instagram

