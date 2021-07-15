Krishna Shroff says she began 'sobbing' while watching brother Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 and War

In a recent interview, Krishna Shroff got talking about her dad Jackie Shroff and brother Tiger Shroff's films and her favourite performances.

Tiger Shroff larger than life action films continues to gather a steady fan base and one such fan is his own sister Krishna Shroff. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Krishna got talking about her dad Jackie Shroff and brother Tiger Shroff's films. When asked what are her favourite performances of the duo, Krishna called her dad the 'absolute best'.

She said, "Till today, I would say there is no actor like Jackie Shroff. When it comes to emoting, my father is the absolute best. I loved him in Brothers. He portrayed his role so well."

Krishna added that it is not easy to pick one particular film from Tiger's filmography so far. She also revealed that two of his films teared her up. One was Baaghi 2 and the other War.

She revealed, "When it comes to Tiger, it is hard to pick one but I loved Baaghi 2 for its story. I watched the film at its premiere. Ten minutes into it, I was sobbing, which doesn’t happen often with me. It also happened with War. I think in War, the director gave him a character that had a scope to perform."

Tiger made his debut with Heropanti and has since then only climbed the ladder of success by delivering some smashing box office hits. His hit Baaghi franchise will now be heading for its fourth instalment and the actor is set to star in it. Apart from that, Heropanti 2, the remake of Rambo and an action franchise titled Ganapath is also in the pipeline.

Credits :Indian Express

