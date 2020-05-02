Krishna Shroff shares romantic pictures with boyfriend Eban Hyam on social media
In one image, Krishna and Hyams lock lips, while in another the two can be seen spending time in the pool.
She captioned the image with an infinity emoji.
Krishna, daughter of actor Jackie Shroff, often shares photographs of herself flaunting her svelte figure in a bikini.
Recently, she had treated her fans and followers with a video of herself in a black bikini.
In March, she had shared a romantic photograph with Hyams, which went viral on social media.
In the image, Krishna and Hyams pose in front of an aquarium that many reported to be Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm.
According to reports, Krishna is the owner of a gym while Hyams is a professional basketball player.
