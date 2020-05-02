Krishna Shroff shares romantic pictures with boyfriend Eban Hyam on social media

Action star Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff has shared a string of romantic photographs with her beau Eban Hyams on Instagram.

In one image, Krishna and Hyams lock lips, while in another the two can be seen spending time in the pool.

She captioned the image with an infinity emoji.

Krishna, daughter of actor Jackie Shroff, often shares photographs of herself flaunting her svelte figure in a bikini.

Recently, she had treated her fans and followers with a video of herself in a black bikini.

In March, she had shared a romantic photograph with Hyams, which went viral on social media.

In the image, Krishna and Hyams pose in front of an aquarium that many reported to be Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm.

According to reports, Krishna is the owner of a gym while Hyams is a professional basketball player.

Also Read Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff opens up on her Bollywood debut and it’s not what you are expecting

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×