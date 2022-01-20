Krishna Shroff's birthday eve bash is every girl's dream; Don't miss Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani's reaction

There are two types of people in the world: One who treat their birthday as just another day and the other who starts planning 3 months in advance. There is no in-between. It seems like fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff belongs to the second category. Jackie Shroff's daughter shared gorgeous pictures of her birthday eve on her Instagram today giving her followers a sneak peak of the celebrations. What's more is that her dear brother Tiger Shroff and his rumoured ladylove Disha Patani couldn’t stop gushing over the beautiful photos.

In the photos shared by Tiger's sister Krishna on her Instagram handle, she looked breath-taking in her bodycon dress, perfect makeup, beachy waves and dainty accessories. Of course, no birthday celebrations are complete without a cake and this one had a yummy cake too which got all of us drooling. As soon as she posted her birthday eve pics, her brother Tiger Shroff sweetly reacted with a heart emoji on the picture. On the other hand, Disha Patani penned down a short but sweet birthday wish in the comments. She wrote, ‘Happy b’day keeshu’ and added heart emoticons with it.

Check the post and comments:

Meanwhile, Krishna shares a sweet bond with Disha and often has expressed how close they both are. At times, the trio is spotted dining out in the city together and hanging out. Tiger and Disha had recently made news when they went on holiday to the Maldives. The couple was said to have spent their New Year's Eve in the vacay-perfect location, and they were seen posting stunning photos on social media while on vacay that came as a delight for the followers.

