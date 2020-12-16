Krishna Shroff's ex Eban Hyams leaves a quirky comment as she shares a PIC with renowned Turkish chef Nusret

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna often creates a lot of buzz in the media from time to time. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff might not be a part of mainstream Bollywood but her popularity is nothing less than any other celeb. She manages to grab headlines at times owing to various reasons. A few weeks ago, Krishna’s post on social media left everyone in deep shock. The diva publicly announced about having called off her relationship with Eban Hyams. The couple had been together for a long time and often used to indulge in social media PDAs.

It seems like Krishna has now moved on after calling it quits with Hyams. This is evident from her latest post on Instagram in which she has shared pictures and videos with popular Turkish chef Nusret. The first picture is sure to stun many as she is seen giving a peck on his cheeks. On the other hand, the latter is seen preparing a delicacy in the video as Krishna and others watch him do the same.

Check out the picture and the video below:

However, what actually grabbed our attention is Krishna Shroff’s ex-flame Eban Hyams’ comment on the post. He leaves a rather quirky comment that reads, “Dang u move quick.” What’s also shocking is her own caption that says, “Bae time.” This is sure to give rise to a new range of speculations in the coming times. Despite their breakup, it seems like Krishna and Hyams are still in touch owing to the comments they put up on each other’s posts at times. Meanwhile, her brother Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4, and Ganapath.

Credits :Krishna Shroff Instagram

