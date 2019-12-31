Kriti Kharbanda is all set to enter 2020 with happiness on her face; Beau Pulkit Samrat showers kisses

Wearing a red dress and flashing her million-dollar smile, Kriti Kharbanda, who was last seen in Pagalpanti has shared a selfie of her's all set to welcome 2020.

And the countdown has begun. With only a few hours left to welcome 2020, everyone has been indulged in the celebrations. Just like others, our beloved celebs from B – town have also come up with their own plans for the same. While some of them have jetted off to exotic locations for enjoying the New Year, a few others have decided to spend time with their loved ones. Kriti Kharbanda, who was last seen in Pagalpanti has shared a selfie of her's all set to welcome 2020.

Wearing a red dress and flashing her million-dollar smile, Kriti wrote, "Last day of 2019, this year has been so awesome, in more ways than one! As u can tell by the happiness on my face :) Stepping into 2020 knowing and believing I did my best! Bring it on, life! I’m ready for u! Here’s to a fabulous #2020 !!! #happynewyear." Her Housefull 4 co-star Bobby Deol commented, "Happy 2020" with lots of hugs and her beau Pulkit Samrat commented, "Muah!!" with lots of heart emoji.

Check out Kriti Kharbanda's post here:

Pulkit and Kriti shared the screen for the first time in the 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. Their growing chemistry gave rise to a lot of speculations around their relationship status. After a great deal of hush-hush, the couple came out in open about their romance only after their second film Pagalpanti released in November this year. The couple will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama Taish. The two will not be seen paired opposite each other in the film but will be seen sharing the screen once again.

