Kriti Kharbanda diagnosed with Malaria; Requests fans to share funny memes for killing boredom

Kriti Kharbanda recently took to her Instagram handle to share an update about her health. She is unfortunately down with Malaria.

Kriti Kharbanda is one of those Bollywood actresses who are often active on social media. She shares cute pictures of herself along with her beau Pulkit Samrat. Recently, the actress has been diagnosed with Malaria. She took to her Instagram handle to share an update about her health for the fans. Kriti has also shared a selfie with the post shared on her social media handle. She has requested her fans to share funny memes as she wants to kill her boredom.

While sharing the selfie on her Instagram story, Kriti writes, ''Hi! This is my malaria wala face. Say hi world:) it's just visiting, not here to stay coz I need to get back to work. To all those who are worried about me, I'm doing better today and hoping for an even better tomorrow :) I feel a little S****y from time to time, but that's okay. This year has taught me patience and self love:) will keep you guys updated! Thank u for your love''. She further added "P.S. please share memes. Funny ones. I am bored of resting. And bored of having nothing else to do."

Take a look at Kriti Kharbanda latest post here:

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat often shell out major relationship goals with their adorable PDA on social media. Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen in Taish along with Pulktit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Sheikh and more. The actress was supposed to start shooting for her next project but due to her health issues, it has been delayed.

