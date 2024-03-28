Kriti Kharbanda donned grandmom’s necklace, mom’s wedding dupatta for chooda ceremony; ‘Pulkit and I weren’t…’

Kriti Kharbanda recently took to her social media and dropped several endearing pictures from her chooda ceremony, from her wedding with Pulkit Samrat and went on to recall old-school memories.

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on Mar 28, 2024  |  11:50 AM IST |  3.4K
Kriti Kharbanda
Pic Courtesy: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat got married earlier this month on March 15. The intimate wedding ceremony took place in Delhi and was attended by the couple’s family and close friends from the industry. Several endearing pictures from the pre-wedding festivities have been shared by the newlyweds and their friends, giving a peek into what the dreamy affair their wedding must have been. Now, a while back, the beautiful bride Kriti also shared a series of pictures from her Chooda ceremony.

Kriti Kharbanda drops endearing pictures from her chooda ceremony

On March 28, a while back, Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of captivating pictures from her Chooda ceremony. A series of pictures feature the beautiful bride during the ritual, followed by captivating glimpses of her friends and family. For the ceremony, Kriti opted for a neon green plain saree paired with a matching drop-off shouldered blouse accessorized with gold jewelry.

The picture also gives a closer look into her kaleerah with “Will you marry me?” engraved on it. In addition to this, the happy clicks capture the essence of joy and enthusiasm during festivities. While sharing the pictures, Kriti dropped a long caption that reads, “Naani ma ka haar aur ma ki shaadi ka dupatta! The two things I was sure I was going to adorn during my Chooda ceremony even before there was a boyfriend or a proposal bachpan ka Sapna tha ”

Related Stories

Kriti Kharbanda shares sneek-peak into her ‘pehli rasoi’ at Pulkit Samrat’s house
entertainment
Kriti Kharbanda shares sneek-peak into her ‘pehli rasoi’ at Pulkit Samrat’s house
Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Pulkit-Kriti's wedding PICS; Ed does SRK's iconic pose
entertainment
Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Pulkit-Kriti's wedding PICS; Ed does SRK's iconic pose

Advertisement

Take a look:


“It was a magical morning. Riding high on emotions and my heart pounding coz pulkit and I weren’t allowed to meet or see each other before the pherA’s. While we did things our way, a few things were still old school :)I wish he was a part of this moment too, but sigh, I loved the look on his face the first time he saw these pictures and was bowled over,” she further added.

“Laal chooda and traditional kaleera’s were a non negotiable too. The number of people who tried to convince me otherwise was insane. But I’m so glad I stuck to what I wanted to do and didn’t look back,” she wrote in conclusion.

After significant years of courtship, Kriti and Pukit Samrat exchanged wedding vows in Delhi at ITC Grand Bharat on March 15.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor reveals what she found most attractive about Saif Ali Khan in first meet: 'I'm still...'

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years

...

Credits: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles