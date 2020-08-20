  1. Home
Kriti Kharbanda enjoys date night with beau Pulkit Samrat and their doggo Drogo

Actor Pulkit Samrat had a beautiful time with his rumoured girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda and his furry friend Drogo.
Pulkit took to Instagram, where he shared a black and white picture of Kriti lying on Drogo.

"Date night. @drogohusky @kriti.kharbanda," he captioned the image.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama titled "Taish". The film is slated to release next year.

Kriti will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Vikrant Massey in a quirky, contemporary social comedy, which will hit the screens on July 9 next year. The movie titled "14 Phere" is directed by "Chintu Ka Birthday" co-director Devanshu Singh.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Kharbanda on her marriage plans with Pulkit Samrat: He is not ready for it yet & neither am I

