Kriti Kharbanda gives a sweet peck on Pulkit Samrat's cheek as she wishes him on his birthday

The handsome hunk Pulkit Samrat has turned a year older today and his loved ones are leaving no stone unturned to make his day special and memorable. While he has been inundated with sweet birthday wishes from his fans and close pals, his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda wished him in the most endearing way possible. The stunning actress took to her social media to give a birthday shoutout to his Pagalpanti co-star and shared a romantic picture leaving everyone in awe of them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a lovey-dovey photo with the birthday boy wherein she can be seen giving a sweet kiss to him on his cheek while the actor is seen making a pout. In her post, she was all praises for the actor and expressed her undying love for him. She called Pulkit as “one in a billion.” Sharing the stunning click, Kriti wrote, "As you turn a year younger, I just have one thing to say, you are one in a billion, there’s no one like you, and there never will be @pulkitsamrat I love you.” While wishing the actor, the newlywed Gauahar Khan commented, “Awww god bless ! Happy birthday @pulkitsamrat .”

Take a look at Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram post:

Vikrant Massey also wished the birthday boy and wrote, “Happy happy birthday Bhai. Wish you the best of health and happiness.”

Meanwhile, back in November in 2019, Kharbanda had confirmed dating the Fukrey actor and said she is in a very happy place. In an interview with ETimes, she said, “No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it's I think there's a time for everything when you're comfortable talking about it.” Also Read: Twinkle Khanna pens heartfelt note on father Rajesh Khanna’s birthday: Only he had the power to break my heart

