Kriti Kharbanda has a special birthday wish for beau Pulkit Samrat: ‘Heya handsome..’

Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry has always been the talk of B-Town, yes, we are talking about Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat. The lovebirds are often seen posting loved-up pictures of each other on their social media handles. Now, to mark her boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat’s birthday, Kriti Kharbanda on Wednesday dropped some adorable pictures with him on her Instagram. The ‘14 Phere’ actress also penned a heartfelt note for the love of her life and expressed how grateful she is for having him. “Heya handsome! I’m grateful for you. I really am. Today and everyday. I wish you nothing but the best in everything you do. To love, peace of mind, prosperity and happiness! I love you babe. Happy birthday,” read Kriti’s cute birthday note.

The actress also selected a solo picture of Pulkit to share on her Instagram stories. Kriti wrote, “this is my favourite picture of this handsome boy. May you keep smiling, shining bright. Not a care in the world. Just happiness and love. I don’t think I’ve never met a human as giving and caring. May u recieve all that u give in abundance. I love you babe. Happy Birthday @pulkitsamrat.”

Take a look:

In a previous chat with ETimes, Kriti spoke about her wedding plans with her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. While the actress said that she has been open about her relationship with Samrat, anything beyond that is very private to her. When asked if she would prefer a lavish wedding, Kriti said she is unsure about it as she is a very spontaneous person. Hence, she has not planned anything yet. Kriti added it all depends upon her mood, as no one knows what the future has in store for a person. “So why plan something? Matlab, jab hona hoga tab hoga. Aur tab kya hoga mujhe kya pata? (What will happen will happen. I don’t know what will happen though). For all you know, I will be surprised, too,” she concluded.