Kriti Kharbanda & Pulkit Samrat keep it simple in their latest airport look as they return from vacay; PICS

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are one couple in Bollywood who never shies away from expressing their love for each other. They have always been vocal about their relationship and fans love that about them. Well, these two stars also often take to their Instagram handle to share pictures that are proof of the fact that they are head-over-heels in love with each other. The last couple of pictures on the actress’ Instagram handle showed that she was on a trip and now the 14 Phere actress was spotted making a stylish arrival at the Mumbai airport with her beau Pulkit.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda looked stylish in their casual attires. Kriti wore light blue coloured denim that was ripped from her knee. She paired her denim with a white tee and layered it up with a black jacket. She left her hair open, wore her geeky glasses and covered her face with a face mask. Her neon green shoes amped up her attire. Pulkit on the other hand kept it simple in a black plain tee, dark blue denim and a black face mask. He wore black, orange and white combo shoes.

Take a look:

Recently Kriti Kharbanda opened up about her wedding plans with Pulkit Samrat to ETimes. While the actress said that she has been open about her relationship with Samrat, anything beyond that is very private to her. When asked if she would prefer a lavish wedding, Kriti said she is unsure about it as she is a very spontaneous person. Hence, she has not planned anything yet. Kriti added that it all depends upon her mood, as no one knows what the future has in store for a person.

