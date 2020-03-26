Kriti Kharbanda to reveal what she's up to during the 21 day lockdown; Here's your chance to ask her

Kriti Kharbanda will join Pinkvilla for an Instagram Live on March 27 at 4 pm and dish out details about her quarantine routine, her future projects and boyfriend Pulkit Samrat.

Kriti Kharbanda often lights up the screen with her photos and videos on Instagram. The actress, who has over 5 million followers on Instagram, is adored by her fans. Kriti was last seen in Housefull 4 and has reportedly signed her next opposite boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. While all of India is facing a three-week lockdown like no other, Kriti has also been practising social distancing and is qurantined within the four walls of her home. If her Instagram is anything to go by, then the actress is busy killing her time via Netflix and Chill.

So, we at Pinkvilla decided that it would be fun to get the actress join us for an Instagram Live on March 27 at 4 pm and dish out details about her quarantine routine, how she is making the most use of her time, her future projects and boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. If you have any questions for Kriti Kharbanda, you can shoot them in the comments below and we will ask them for you on the live session tomorrow.

What do you want to know about Kriti? Ask away and join us tomorrow on Pinkvilla's Instagram page.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More