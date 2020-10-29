Kriti Kharbanda reveals her birthday wish and it's something we all have been wishing for. She is wishing for the best for the world on her special day. Kriti wishes to see the world COVID-19 free.

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for Bollywood and South beauty Kriti Kharbanda as she turns a year older today. The actress is receiving birthday shout outs from her fans, family members and friends from the film industry. While everyone is sending out her personal wishes, Kirti is wishing for the best for the world on her special day. Kriti wishes to see the world COVID-19 free. The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress said that her birthday wish is a vaccine for Coronavirus.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the birthday girl said she wishes the world becomes a better and safer place. The leading daily quoted her as saying, “My birthday wish is that we get a vaccine soon and the world can be corona free. And we can all go back to living our lives we used to but hopefully this one year we have learnt how much we must take care of ourselves and our surroundings. I am wishing that the world becomes a better place and this time quite literally. A safer and a better place.”

On being asked about how her birthday is a special occasion, Kirti said for her. every birthday is special. However, she does not want to count this year because of the global COVID pandemic. The actress said, “ I feel every birthday is special if you feel like you have grown in that year. I don’t want to count this year because of the pandemic but I also know that in my whole life I have not had this much growth that I have had this year as a person.”

Meanwhile, the diva would be celebrating her special day by watching her new web series Taish.

