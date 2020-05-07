Kriti Kharbanda shares her BTS video of Housefull 4’s sword fighting scene & Pulkit’s reaction is unmissable

Kriti Kharbanda, who was seen in Housefull 4, shared her most cherished moment from the shooting of the movie.

Kriti Kharbanda, who is practising self quarantine just like each of us, is certainly missing her shooting days during the ongoing lockdown. The dive had a busy 2019 with two releases (Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti) and she is yearning to get back in front of the camera. And while we still have some time to get back to the normal life, Kriti has shared a behind the scene video from Housefull 4 wherein she was seen performing the sword fighting sequence.

In the video, the Veerey Ki Wedding was dressed as a queen and was seen fighting off the goons with her sword. Calling it one of the most difficult scenes she had shot, Kriti asserted that this video is a treat for everyone who thought she is too thin to carry a sword. “Throwback to one of my toughest days at work, and also one of the most cherished. A lot of People said, I’m too “thin” and “tiny” to even carry a sword, let alone fight. Ahem, ahem :) here’s a little treat for ya, don’t mess with #rajkumarimeena :) #housefull4 #throwback #bestdayever,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Kriti’s Housefull 4 BTS video:

While the stunning actress left us awestruck with her skills with the sword, her beau Pulkit Samrat also couldn’t get enough of her charm. In fact, she commented, “I surrender,” followed by a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji also lauded the actress and wrote, “Never ever underestimate the power of kk.”

Talking about the work front, Kriti has been roped in for Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama opposite beau Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane.

