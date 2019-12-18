Kriti Kharbanda strikes a perfect pose with beau Pulkit Samrat at a beach; Fans say ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’

Kriti Kharbanda shared a beautiful picture with Pulkit Samrat and it is breaking the internet. Take a look:

It hasn’t been long when Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat made their love affair official. Ever since then the lovebirds have thrown the caution to the wind and has been painting the town red with their love story. In fact, their PDA often makes our hearts drool with their mushy romance. And while it is difficult to take our eyes off their adorable couple, Kriti recently took the social media with a storm as shared another sizzling picture with her man.

In the picture, Kriti and Pulkit were seen dressed in ethnic wear and were posing at a beachside with a backdrop of a sunset. Kriti looked resplendent her onion pink coloured shimmery lehenga which she had paired with a frill dupatta. The diva completed her look with maang tika, earring and a low bun with flowers. On the other hand, Pulkit wore a multi-coloured printed kurta with white pyjama. The Housefull 4 actress captioned the picture with three heart emoticons. While the couple struck a perfect pose, fans showered them with endless love and blessings and called it a ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’.

An Instagram user commented on the picture, “Do Dil mil rahe hen ....???” while another called the couple a match made in heaven. This adorable picture of Kriti an Pulkit managed to garner over 4.5 lakh views so far.

Talking about the work front, Kriti and Pulkit were last seen in Anees Bazmee directorial Pagalpanti which released in November 2019. While the movie marked their first onscreen collaboration, the couple will soon be sharing the screen space again in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish,

Credits :Instagram

