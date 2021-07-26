Kriti Kharbanda on wedding plans with Pulkit Samrat: These are the things meant only for me and my family

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda is keeping herself busy with several projects in her kitty. The actress is currently basking in the success of 14 Phere, which was released on OTT platform a couple of days ago. In a recent interview with ETimes, Kriti spoke about her wedding plans with her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. While the actress said that she has been open about her relationship with Samrat, anything beyond that is very private to her.

Kriti stated that she will answer it only to her parents, as she is extremely a private person. “But I am also someone who does not shy away from accepting what her reality is. When Pulkit and I started dating each other, I was very open about it. As open as I can be, I’ve already shared it with everyone. Anything beyond that is a very sacred part of the relationship for me, these are the things which are private and meant only for me and my family. Unfortunately or fortunately, I don’t allow anyone to enter that space. While I understand there is curiosity, the honest truth of the matter is that for me, it is a sacred part of my relationship and it is a private matter and I share it as much as I am comfortable with," she said.

When asked if she would prefer a lavish wedding, Kriti said she is unsure about it as she is a very spontaneous person. Hence, she has not planned anything yet. Kriti added it all depends upon her mood, as no one knows what the future has in store for a person. “So why plan something? Matlab, jab hona hoga tab hoga. Aur tab kya hoga mujhe kya pata? (What will happen will happen. I don’t know what will happen though). For all you know, I will be surprised, too,” she concluded.

