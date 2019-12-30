Kriti Kharbanda wishes beau Pulkit Samrat on his birthday in an adorable post; Check it out

Kriti Kharbanda wishes beau Pulkit Samrat on his birthday with an adorable Instagram post and calls him her favourite.

Pulkit Samrat celebrated his 36th birthday a day ago on December 29th. As the actor blew an extra candle on his cake, girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda was all hearts for him on his big day. The actress shared an adorable post to wish Pulkit on his birthday. Kriti posted a goofy picture of herself with Pulkit and wrote, “Coz it’s his birthday and he’s my favourite! @pulkitsamrat to madness, happiness, craziness, laughters, tears of joy and so much more! Happiest birthday, you! Muahhh!”

Pulkit and Kriti shared the screen for the first time in 2018 film Veerey Ki Wedding. Their growing chemistry gave rise to a lot of speculations around their relationship status. After a great deal of hush-hush, the couple came out in open about their romance only after their second film Pagalpanti released in November this year. Not long ago, Pulkit and Kriti attended a wedding together in Thailand. The couple shared pictures of themselves amidst the festivities on their respective Instagram handles and recently Kriti has shared another cute picture wishing Pulkit on his birthday.

Kriti and Pulkit have featured in two films together. After Veerey Ki Wedding, the couple collaborated together for Aneez Bazmee's Pagalpanti where they shared the screen with John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor and other such acclaimed actors. The couple will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama Taish. The two will not be seen paired opposite each other in the film but will be seen sharing the screen once again.

Credits :Instagram

