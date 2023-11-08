Kriti Kharbanda’s spin on ‘just looking like a wow’ trend for ‘haters’ leaves Pulkit Samrat in splits-WATCH

Our favorite Bollywood celebrities can’t get over the viral ‘just looking like a wow’ trend that has taken social media by storm! Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and many other B-Town celebs recently hopped on the viral trend, and the latest to join is Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda. However, she gave a unique spin to the viral trend that left everyone, including her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat in splits!

Kriti Kharbanda gives a twist to ‘just looking like a wow’ trend

Kriti Kharbanda recently took to her Instagram account to share a hilarious video as she jumped on the viral trend. She can be seen lip-syncing to an audio, that says, “So toxic, so negative... Just looking like a jao. Please dafa hojao (Please get lost)." She sent out a message to her trolls and haters with the hilarious video, and netizens couldn’t contain their laughter.

In her caption, she wrote, “Haters gonna hate baby, what you gonna do. This Diwali, toxicity and negativity ko bolo, bhaad main jao (This Diwali, tell negativity and toxicity to get lost). #happydiwali #lookinglikeajao #hatersgonnahate #mondayblues.”

Pulkit Samrat reacts to Kriti Kharbanda's hilarious video

Pulkit Samrat found his ladylove Kriti Kharbanda’s video hilarious, and he dropped several laughing emojis in the comment. Meanwhile, one fan dropped laughing emojis and wrote, “Best reply to haters be like,” while another one commented, “Ek dum sahi baat kahi hai.”

For the unversed, this viral trend began on social media, after a video of a woman selling suits in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar surfaced. She can be heard saying, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow,” after which netizens jumped on the bandwagon and recreated it with the viral catchphrase.

Recently, model Ashley Graham, who was in India for a grand fashion event, also shared a video as she participated in the trend. She wrote in her caption that it was Ranveer Singh who told her to do it. “@ranveersingh told me to do it!!! just looking like a wow,” she wrote. “Hahahahahahahahahahahaha ! made my day,” replied Ranveer.

