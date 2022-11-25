Kriti Sanon about working with Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan: Both are very organic, but entirely different

Kriti Sanon is going through a great phase in her professional life, with some highly exciting projects in her kitty. The popular actress will be next seen in Bhediya, the horror comedy film that marks her reunion with celebrated star Varun Dhawan . Later, Kriti Sanon will team up with crowd-puller Kartik Aaryan once again, for the family entertainer Shehzada. In a recent interview with India Today, Kriti opened up about working with Varun and Kartik and revealed what makes them drastically different.

In the interview, Kriti Sanon revealed that Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan are two very very different people when it comes to their personal lives. However, there is a common ground between them, when it comes to their acting careers. According to Kriti, both Varun and Karthik are very organic when it comes to their acting skills. The actress also revealed a fun fact about both actors, in the interview. "Varun is more fun and Kartik has a louder laugh," stated Kriti Sanon.

About Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya

Bhediya, the highly anticipated horror comedy marks the reunion of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon after the 2015-released film Dilwale. The movie, which is directed by Amar Kaushik, revolves around the concept of werewolves and is set in the North-East part of India. Varun Dhawan is playing the titular role in Bhediya, which features Kriti Sanon as Dr. Anika, a veterinary doctor. The highly anticipated project, which is a new installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror universe, has raised expectations with its promo videos.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon for the upcoming family entertainer Shehzada, after the success of the 2019-released film Lukka Chuppi. The movie, which is an official remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, is slated to hit the theatres in February 2023. The highly anticipated project, which is directed by Rohit Dhawan, features a stellar star cast including Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, and others in the supporting roles.

