Kriti Sanon addresses nepotism debate; says there should be 'equal opportunities'

Kriti Sanon, who entered the Hindi film industry in 2014, was recently honored with the National Film Award for her role in Mimi. Throughout Kriti's nine-year career in Bollywood, the issue of nepotism has been a frequent topic of discussion, and she has often been questioned about her views on it. Recently, Kriti expressed that the solution lies in actively generating opportunities for those from outside the industry.

Kriti Sanon opines on the inclusivity of Bollywood for outsiders

During a recent interaction with Vogue, Kriti Sanon was asked about the unequal distribution of opportunities for aspiring actors. Kriti mentioned that the entertainment industry can become more inclusive for outsiders by ensuring that if someone from the industry is being introduced, there should also be opportunities for those who don't have a background in the field but may possess more talent.

Explaining the same, she said, “The industry can become more accessible for outsiders if we start creating equal opportunities, if you’re launching someone from the industry, make sure you’re also giving space to someone who doesn’t belong but is probably more talented.”

The Ganapath actress acknowledged that this transformation wouldn't happen quickly and added, “Slowly, very slowly, the world is tilting towards talent and scripts rather than stars and big names.”

Kriti Sanon’s work front

After years of dedication, she achieved the National Award for Best Actress this year for Mimi. On October 17th, the 69th National Film Awards ceremony took take place in New Delhi to honor all the winners. Kriti Sanon, who received the Best Actress award for the film, arrived in the city with her parents. The actress shared the National Award for Best Actress with Alia Bhatt, who won for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Ganapath - A Hero Is Born alongside Tiger Shroff. In the Vikas Bahl-directed film, Tiger Shroff played the main character Ganapath, also known as Guddu, in a dystopian setting. Kriti Sanon took on the role of Jassi in the movie, featuring legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. The film hit theaters on October 20, this year.

Additionally, Kriti Sanon is set to appear in a yet-to-be-named romantic film alongside Shahid Kapoor and in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She also ventured into production this year with Do Patti.

