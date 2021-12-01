Kriti Sanon on Adipurush & Ganapath: Aura & the weight of the character that I’m playing is exciting for me

Kriti Sanon is one of the busiest actresses currently working in the Hindi film industry. The actress has a long lineup of massive films including Adipurush, Ganapath, Bhediya, and Bachchan Pandey amongst others. In a recent chat with ETimes, Kriti spoke about how people have started to perceive her differently after Mimi. Speaking about certain films she has done prior to Mimi, Kriti said, “There are films that have excited me before, but now they feel like a cakewalk, and I don’t feel like taking them up anymore.”

Kriti spoke about playing different characters in various genres in a more performance-oriented part. She said, “A movie like this doesn’t come your way very often. So, as an actor, you have to tell yourself that you are not going to get these kinds of roles all the time. You need to balance it out by doing films of all genres. There could be projects that are challenging in different ways; for example, when I’m doing an action film, it is also something that I’ve never done before. In Ganapath or Adipurush, the aura and the weight of the character that I’m playing is exciting for me.”

Kriti spoke about acing mass entertainers and working in massive productions like Bachchan Pandey and Adipurush. She said, “I want to be in a completely massy entertaining film, and at the same time, I also want to do a film that has a strong message”. Kriti added, “I am as excited about Bachchan Pandey, which is a complete entertainer, as I am about my first horror-comedy, Bhediya. Then, there is a lot of action in Ganapath, and Adipurush is based on history and mythology is a completely different world for me.”

