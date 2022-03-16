Kriti Sanon & Akshay Kumar greet the crowd in Delhi as they promote Bachchhan Paandey; PICS

All eyes were on Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez as they left for Delhi in a train from Mumbai for promoting Bachchhan Paandey. Well, now Akshay and Kriti are taking the promotions ahead alone and have reached one of the most popular destinations in Delhi, Connaught Place. The pictures of the two stars reaching at a theatre there and interacting with the crowd have come out and we have to admit that the two look stunning in their outfits. Both Kriti and Akshay slay in their attires.

In the pictures, we can see Akshay Kumar dressed in a grey buttoned shirt that she has paired with black pants. Akshay looks rugged and dapper at the same time in his beard and moustache look. The actor has completed his look with black sports shoes and is simple and stylish. Kriti Sanon on the other hand looks like a breath of fresh air in her sky blue bodycon dress with a halter neck. Akshay can also be seen interacting with the crowd present to meet them.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Paandey is slated to release on March 18 and the team is not leaving any stone unturned to make it a hit. Apart from Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay will also be seen in Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar, Ram Setu, Aanand L Rai directorial Raksha Bandhan, Chote Miyan Bade Miyan, Oh My God 2, and Gorkha wherein he will play the role of an Indian army officer.

