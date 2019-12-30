Kriti Sanon all set to ring in the New Year with her family and her latest Instagram post is proof

Kriti Sanon has shared some amazing pictures with her mother, father, sister Nupur Sanon and pet Disco shedding major family goals.

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat with and Sanjay Dutt had won the hearts of the viewers with her amazing performance in the movie as Parvati Bai. The actress shares a great rapport with her family especially her sister Nupur Sanon. The actress was recently having a great time with sister Nupur Sanon on her vacay. The actress had shared some amazing pictures and videos from her vacation. From the photos and videos, we can make out that the sisters had the best time of their life.

But as the year is coming to an end, Kriti Sanon instead of vacationing somewhere is seen spending time with her family. The actress has shared some amazing pictures with her mother, father, sister and pet Disco. In the first picture, we can see a perfect family picture of all of them posing for the camera. In the second photo, Kriti's mom and dad are all smiles while posing and in the third and fourth picture, Kriti is shedding some major sister goals while posing with Nupur.

Check out Kriti Sanon's post here:

Sharing the picture, Kriti wrote, "Family time!! @nupursanon @sanonrahul @geeta_sanon #Disco." Besides this Kriti will also be seen in Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey with which is the remake of the 2014 film Veeram in which a kind-hearted villager takes down the enemies of his fiancee's father, to safeguard their family and in Laxman Utekar's Mimi with Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi. It is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. The film narrates the life of a surrogate mother.

Credits :Instagram

