Kriti Sanon allegedly vapes with rumored BF Kabir Bahia on Greece vacay; actress’ mother’s old tweet goes viral after her smoking photos grab eyeballs

Kriti Sanon is currently in Greece accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon, rumored beau Kabir Bahia, Stebin Ben, and more. She celebrated her 34th birthday on July 27 there. While the actress and her friends have been giving a peek into selective pictures and videos from their joyful times, several glimpses have also surfaced on the internet.

Now, most recently, the internet is abuzz with the latest pictures of Kriti Sanon allegedly vaping with her rumored beau. On the other hand, an old tweet of her mother, Geeta Sanon has also been going viral on the internet as she claimed her daughter is a non-smoker.

A day after Kriti Sanon posted pictures from her birthday celebrations, a new set of photographs surfaced online. In the latest pictures, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress was seen sitting with her rumored beau Kabir Bahia, and other friends at a crowded eatery as they enjoyed their food.

Meanwhile, the internet was quick to point out that the actress was allegedly holding what seemed to be a vape while she was engrossed in conversation with Bahia. In the pictures that are clicked from a distance, Kriti was dressed in a stunning white and blue dress.

Additionally, Kriti Sanon’s earlier pictures and videos that went viral showed the Crew actress smoking. Though the actress remained unfazed by the speculations on the internet, her mother Geeta Sanon’s old tweet claiming her daughter is "anti-smoking" went viral.

On the other hand, the actress’ mother in 2017 once claimed that her daughter doesn’t smoke. She wrote, "She has always been antismoking and used to ask the people around her to leave smoking."

Meanwhile, on her work front, Kriti is basking in the glorious success of her two back-to-back successful releases, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew.

Going further, she will soon turn producer with her upcoming release, Do Patti which also stars Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, and more in the important roles. The film has been shot in the mesmerizing and mysterious hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for this edge-of-the-seat thriller. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film will soon stream on Netflix.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with smoking, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

