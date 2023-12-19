Kriti Sanon and Kajol wrap filming of thriller Do Patti; 'Grateful' Kanika Dhillon shares happy PICS

Kriti Sanon is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood. After doing so many films, the actress has now ventured into production with the thriller Do Patti. The film also stars Kajol and is penned by Kanika Dhillon. Recently, the team finally finished its shooting and Dhillon took to social media to share some happy pictures from the occasion.

Shooting of Do Patti finished

Recently the shooting of Kriti Sanon's maiden production venture Do Patti finished. Kanika Dhillon, who has written the film, took to her Instagram handle to share some lovely pictures on this occasion. The pictures consisted of herself, Kajol, Kriti, Shaheer Sheikh, and the rest of the team members. She wrote, "Grateful! It’s a wrap! my amazing director @beatnikbob5 ur incredible and super special! Thank u for being my first director as a producer. Big love! And gratitude! thank u my partner @kritisanon my first partner and leading lady as a producer- it’s a start of a long beautiful journey - ur an incredible talent and can’t wait to explore more with u!"

The writer then praised Kajol and said she still couldn't believe that she was her leading lady. She further thanked more team members of the film including the production house and actors.

Kriti Sanon also shared VIDEO from shoot wrap

Today, on December 19th, Kriti Sanon also took to her Instagram to share videos and pictures as she wrapped shooting for Do Patti. In a collaborative post with her production house, the actress-producer wrote: "Every film has a piece of my heart in it, but some have my soul too.. #DoPatti has had my heart, soul, brain, love, tears, dreams and more.. My first as a producer under @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this creative journey!!"

The post also consisted of Kriti's pictures with kids, Kajol, Kanika, Tanvi Azmi and others.

About Do Patti

Do Patti is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi who is also known as BOB. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the film stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It is backed by Kanika and Kriti under the banner of Kathha Pictures and Blue Butterfly films respectively. The film will be released next year on Netflix.

