Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan channel 'Men In Black' as they takeover Delhi for Shehzada shoot.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have taken over Delhi and how. The actors were in the national capital filming for their upcoming film Shehzada and the actor took to Instagram to share a series of photos with his co-star. As a schedule of Shehzada came to an end, Kartik made sure to end the journey on an auspicious note as he visited the Bangla Sahab Gurudwara in New Delhi.

Sharing a photo from the temple, Kartik captioned the photo, "One of the most challenging schedules of #Shehzada comes to an end!! #Blessed #Delhi." Apart from this photo., Kartik also dropped a photo with Rohit Dhawan who is directing the film. Captioning the selfie, "Lovely working with The Ro One," wrote Kartik.

The actor and his co-star then channelled Men In Black vibes as they visited an eatery and tried to keep their presence low key. Kartik and Kriti can be seen wearing black winter jackets and chunky black sunglasses as they stare at their food. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Disclaimer: Apna aur Rohit ka post daala toh Kriti ne mujhse yeh post zabardasti karwaya hai !! #Shehzada.”

After noticing the caption, Kriti hilariously replied, “Wattt??? Haha.. You know thats a lie !! And u know hum dono mein sabse bada FOMO kaun hai.” The actress then went on to call her Luka Chuppi co-star 'Kartik FOMO Aaryan'.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada schedule wrap photos:

