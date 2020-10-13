Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon dig out the most endearing memories with mom Geeta to surprise her on her birthday

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon took to social media to pen the sweetest notes for their mom Geeta Sanon on her birthday. While Kriti shared some adorable photos, Nupur dropped a cute video shot by her sister that is bound to leave you in awe.

Birthdays surely bring cheer for everyone and for Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon, it was their mom Geeta Sanon's special day that brought back many sweet memories. Kriti and Nupur often share adorable photos with their family on social media and today, on the occasion of their mom's birthday, the Sanon sisters picked the perfect treats to share with fans. While Kriti shared some endearing photos with her mom and hoped to make every moment into a beautiful memory, Nupur picked a cute video filmed by her sister that will leave you in awe.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kriti shared three photos with her mom Geeta. In one of the photos, a cute little Kriti is seen making castles of sand at the beach with her mom during her childhood days. In the other photos, Kriti and her mom can be seen chilling in the pool together. With it, Kriti penned a sweet wish for her mom and wrote, "Happiesttt Birthday my HAPPINESS!! Love you mumma. Lets make every moment a beautiful memory together."

On the other hand, Nupur picked a cute video that was shot by Kriti from their vacay where the star sisters could be seen chilling with their mom. In the video, Nupur could be seen jamming to old Kishore Kumar songs with her mom. We could also hear Kriti saying that if Nupur and her mom fight, she will show them this cute video as proof. Along with it, Nupur penned a heartfelt note for her mom to wish her on her birthday. Nupur's long note for her mom was all about love. A part of her note read, "To many more chilling scenes like this...Kishore Kumar , Mohammad Rafi aur hum PS : I know nobody can love me like you do And everyday I’m just trying to learn to love a little more like you do."

Take a look at Kriti Sanon and Nupur's wish for their mom:

Meanwhile, recently, Nupur, Kriti and their family had gone on a vacay. The photos of the trip were shared on social media by Nupur and fans of Kriti loved every bit of it. On the work front, Kriti will be seen next in Dinesh Vijan's film Mimi where she plays a surrogate mother. The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar and also stars Supriya Pathak.

