Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon hold onto their furry friends at home amid Cyclone Tauktae & it is heartening

Amid Cyclone Tauktae, Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon took to social media to share cute videos with their pet dogs as they spent time with them at home. The Sanon sister's pawdorable moments with their pets are bound to leave you smiling.

As Mumbai is battling Cyclone Tauktae, several stars have been urging everyone to stay indoors with families. Actress Kriti Sanon too has been spending time at home with her sister Nupur Sanon and family and on Monday, the sisters gave fans a glimpse of what they were up to while staying inside the house. Kriti took to her handle to share a cute video of holding onto her pet puppy while spending time with it amid the Cyclone Tauktae. Soon, Nupur too shared a cute video of enjoying the weather with her furry friend at home.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kriti could be seen sitting in the balcony of her home with her pet dog in her lap. She is seen recording the cute shenanigans of her pet as well as her time spent with it amid the cyclonic winds of Tauktae. On the other hand, Nupur shared an Instagram reel in which she is seen getting goofy with her pet puppy. From playing with it to smothering it with kisses, Nupur is seen making most of her time with her pet pup at home amid the stormy weather.

Take a look: (Click on the photo for reel video)

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Nupur and Kriti have been spending time at home. While Kriti wrapped up shooting in AP for Bhediya and returned to Mumbai last month, Nupur has been making most of her time at home. On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Bhediya with . She also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Adipurush with Prabhas and . In Adipurush, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of Sita.

Also Read| Kriti Sanon shares a video capturing moments from the last day of shoot of 'Bhediya'

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×