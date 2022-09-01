Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff recreate 'Heropanti' pose after KWK 7 appearance: Just like that we grew up

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff were the latest guests on Thursday's episode of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan 7. The duo made their debut in Bollywood together with the 2014 film, Heropanti. They made the viewers’ hearts hopscotch with their manifestations, confessions, and never-before-heard conjectures. Meanwhile, this marks Kriti and Tiger's first appearance on Koffee With Karan. Soon after Kriti and Tiger's KWK 7 episode went live, netizens gave a huge thumbs up and called them the 'most entertaining' duo.

Just a while ago, Kriti took to her Instagram handle and shared a few then-and-now pictures with Tiger. The Luka Chuppi actress captioned them: "And just like that.. We grew up! (Swipe) #koffeewithkaranseason7 streaming Now on @disneyplushotstar @karanjohar." In it, Kriti and Tiger were seen recreating their pose from Heropanti on the sets of Koffee With Karan 7. Reacting to the photos, Tiger commented: "Look at you best actress n all flyingggg highhh kritiii keep growing."

Check out Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff's PICS:

Meanwhile, Kriti and Tiger will be reuniting again for the action thriller film, Ganapath. It is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. Ganapath is scheduled for theatrical release on 23 December 2022, coinciding with Christmas.

Apart from this, Kriti will feature next in Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada co-starring Kartik Aaryan, which is scheduled for theatrical release on 10 February 2023 and is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead. She also has Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in the lead, which is scheduled to be theatrically released on 12 January 2023. Tiger, on the other hand, will star next in Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead and Shashank Khaitan's Screw Dheela.

