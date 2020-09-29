Kriti Sanon is angered by Hathras case: When will these monsters fear the consequences of such inhuman acts?

Kriti Sanon joined Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, and others as she expressed anger over the horrific incident with a young girl in Hathras. The actress demanded fast track courts and harsh punishments for such crimes.

After , , Richa Chadha and others, Kriti Sanon also has reacted strongly to the Hathras incident with a young girl who passed away this morning. In a horrific incident that took place in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, a young girl was brutally gang-raped and assaulted. Post that, she was shifted to New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. However, she did not make it and passed away. Her brother confirmed the same to TOI. The incident sent shockwaves across the nation and protests erupted outside the hospital.

Now, Kriti took to social media to react to the brutal incident and expressed anger over it. She mentioned in her note that every time she reads of such horrific incidents, she feels sad as well as her blood boils. She further asked when will people have fear of the consequences of such acts. She further demanded stricter laws in such cases and severe punishments. Along with this, she asked for fast track courts for judgments in such cases.

Kriti took to her social media handle and wrote, "Gut wrenching!! Angry! When will these MONSTERS fear the consequences of such inhuman acts?? I cannot think of a punishment that would be enough for such brutality!! Death by hanging? Shot in the head? death by stoning in public? Somehow still feels less than what they deserve!! Every single time i read about a sexual assault/abuse/Rape case it saddens me so so deeply & boils my blood at the same time! I genuinely feel we need stricter laws & much more horrifying punishments to generate FEAR!! And fast track judgements on such cases! Folded hands #HathrasHorror."

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's note:

The incident had evoked strong reactions from celebs, cricketers, politicians and others. As per an NDTV report, the young woman was attacked on September 14 in Hathras, UP. The victim's brother spoke to TOI and demanded the harshest punishment for the accused. He mentioned that the accused must not be spared and must be hanged.

Also Read|Hathras Case: Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha and Bollywood celebs REACT as 20 year old victim passes away

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

Share your comment ×