Kriti Sanon announces the wrap of Mimi with a heartwarming note; Says ‘this one’s too close to my heart’

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Arjun Kapoor starrer Panipat, has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming project Mimi.

The year 2019 was quite a busy year for Kriti Sanon. After all, she had four big releases - Luka Chuppi, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for her to spread the magic once again, here comes a big news for Kriti’s fan army. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming movie Mimi. The movie marks Kriti’s second collaboration with director Laxman Utekar after their 2019 release Luka Chuppi and the actress has been quite excited about the project.

Making the big announcement, Kriti shared a heartwarming note on social media and posted a picture with the entire cast and crew of the movie. Calling the project close to her heart, the Arjun Patiala actress was all praises for the entire team of Mimi. “#Mimi has been such an experience!! The most satisfying schedule ever with a super passionate and hardworking cast & crew!! It’s such a lovely feeling when everyone just wants to put in their best effort to make a beautiful film,” she wrote in the caption.

Apart from Kriti, the Laxmi Utrekar directorial also features Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar in key roles. To note, Mimi is a remake of Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy! and will feature Kriti playing the role of a surrogate mother. It was reported that the bubbly diva had gained around 15 kilos for her role in Mimi. The movie is expected to release in July this year.

