Kriti Sanon announces wrap on Prabhas co starrer Adipurush, bids adieu to 'Janaki' with Om Raut; PHOTOS

Adipurush, starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has been the talk of the town. Now, it seems that the shoot is in the last leg as after Saif, Kriti Sanon also has bid adieu to the film and her character after wrapping up the shoot. On Saturday, Kriti and director Om Raut penned sweet notes on social media and shared photos from the wrap up celebration for the actress. Kriti will be seen as Janaki in the film while Saif stars as Lankesh and Prabhas as Adipurush.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti shared lovely photos from the wrap up celebration on sets of Adipurush. She penned a note for director Om Raut as her journey as Janaki came to an end. She wrote, "Can’t believe this journey has come to an end so soon! My heart sinks as I let go of this super special character that I’m extremely proud to have played: JANAKI ! Her loving heart, her pious soul and her unshakable strength will somewhere stay within me forever! Thank you @omraut for giving me Janaki and believing that i could carry the weight and responsibility that the character came with. Thank you for holding my hand through this journey and finding her with me! Your vision is extraordinary and I can’t wait for the world to see it! A film I’ll always be extremely proud of!"

Om Raut also expressed his appreciation for Kriti in a note as he shared the photos from the wrap up celebration. He wrote, "Dear Kriti, it was magical watching you play Janaki. Can’t believe your part is wrapped up. What a lovely journey!!!"

Dear Kriti, it was magical watching you play Janaki. Can’t believe your part is wrapped up. What a lovely journey!!!#Adipurush@kritisanon pic.twitter.com/hVsVrZiaAK — Om Raut (@omraut) October 16, 2021

Previously, when Saif also wrapped up his portions as Lankesh, Om Raut shared photos from the celebration on the sets of the film. Adipurush is inspired by Ramayan and stars Prabhas, Kriti, Sunny Singh, Saif in pivotal roles. Now, with Saif and Kriti wrapping up their portions, fans certainly are excited for the completion of the shooting of the film. The film is produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles and is being made in both Telugu and Hindi. It will release on August 11, 2022.

