Kriti Sanon appalled by media frenzy inside Kangana Ranaut's flight: Have we forgotten we're in a pandemic?

Kriti Sanon re-posted a video which showed the media frenzy that took place inside Kangana Ranaut's flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai.

returned to Mumbai two days ago after residing for months in her hill side home owing to the coronavirus lockdown. The actress create quite a stir as she was given Y plus security cover and was seen arriving at Chandigarh airport amidst a heavy security blanket. While Kangana was snapped with her sister Rangoli Chandel at the airport, she was flooded with a bevy of media persons inside her flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon took to Twitter today to re-post a video which showed the media frenzy that took place inside the flight. In the video, the media crew can be seen repeatedly breaking protocol despite the pilot's warning. They can also be seen scramming for space in the aisle to get a glimpse of Kangana who was sitting in the furthermost rows.

Kriti was clearly appalled by the behaviour as she tweeted, "This is what i meant.. how is this even allowed? Have we forgotten that we are still in the middle of a serious pandemic and the number of cases are just rising? We haven’t even reached a peak yet! (sic)."

This is what i meant.. how is this even allowed? Have we forgotten that we are still in the middle of a serious pandemic and the number of cases are just rising? We haven’t even reached a peak yet! https://t.co/nBgPDiqLtp — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) September 11, 2020

While the flight situation is definitely bizarre, Kangana arrived at the Mumbai airport to a sea of supporters from Karni Sena who paid no heed to social distancing norms and gathered in large numbers. The actress' office also saw a massive protest against the BMC as they demolished Kangana's office.

