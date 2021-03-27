Kriti Sanon is off to Arunachal Pradesh for a schedule of Bhediya; Shares a ‘sleepy’ selfie from her flight

Kriti Sanon has shared a boomerang video on Instagram where she called herself a ‘sleepy head’ in the airplane as she headed off to Arunachal Pradesh for the latest schedule of Bhediya. Kriti will be seen in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.

One of the busiest actresses in town Kriti Sanon shared a glimpse at the beginning of her day on her Instagram story captioning it “Sleepy heads off to Arunachal” while in the airplane with her make-up artist. Kriti was on the plane with her makeup artist as they were heading to shoot her forthcoming release Bhediya co-starring . The film is being shot in the picturesque mountains and incredibly cinematic locations of Arunachal Pradesh. In the boomerang video that Kriti shared, she was seen following COVID protocols by wearing face masks on the airplane.

Kriti is filming back to back even in the times of COVID. Her hectic schedule is packed with a huge slate of films lined up till 2022. Bhediya also starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role would be her first horror film. Bhediya is a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe that already includes films like Stree and Roohi. Kriti has joined this massive universe with Varun and their film could reportedly be released by the end of 2021 or the first half of 2022.

However, considering the COVID situation is getting worse in some areas of the country including Mumbai, the release of certain films is under question. Meanwhile, check out a glimpse of Kriti from this morning as she headed to join Varun in Arunachal Pradesh.

Take a look:

Kriti has some of the biggest upcoming films in Indian cinema in her hands including the much-awaited Adipurush starring Prabhas as lord Ram and Kriti as Sita being directed by Om Raut. She will also be pushing the bar in action in Ganapath Part 1 and 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff. She also has Bachchan Pandey lined up with . The earlier schedule of the film was shot in Jaisalmer with Kriti and Akshay back in January 2021. Bachchan Pandey is slated to release on January 26, 2022.

Also Read| Kriti Sanon reveals Adipurush co star Prabhas is a foodie; Says playing Sita comes with 'with lot of pressure'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×