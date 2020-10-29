Kriti Sanon asks a pensive question as she posts a stunning monochrome photo; Ekta Kapoor has a 'deadly' reply

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share a poem that she penned along with a pretty monochrome photo of her. However, Ekta Kapoor seemed to have an epic response to Kriti and her query.

Actress Kriti Sanon has made the best use of the COVID 19 induced break and channeled her inner poet. From time to time, Kriti has shared her thoughtful poetry with her fans via her social media accounts. Now, as the star has resumed work and is currently shooting, she is still sharing her insightful poems on social media and keeping in touch with fans. On Thursday, Kriti shared a pensive poem with a question about knowing the true reality of people.

Not just this, Kriti even shared a gorgeous monochrome photo of herself clicked by photographer Tejas Nerurkarr. Sharing the photo, Kriti shared her thoughts about really knowing someone in the form of a pensive poem. In the photo, we could see the gorgeous star clad in a pretty dress. With her hair and makeup on point, the Mimi star looked absolutely gorgeous in the same. She shared the photo with a caption, "Sometimes I wonder.. Do we know anyone truly? Like for REAL? Not sure if we know ourselves fully too.. we know just parts of who we ‘think’ we are and who we wanna be. #PoetryWithKriti."

Replying to Kriti, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Answer is NO!" Further, in the comments below, Kriti wrote, "@ektarkapoor swipe left on the picture and you shall agree.." To this, Ekta replied, "@kritisanon dayyyum the next slide was ‘ deadly’."

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Panipat with . She will now be seen in Mimi with Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and others. The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Apart from this, Kriti also has kicked off her next with Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh.

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

