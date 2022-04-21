Kriti Sanon 'awestruck' by Jersey; Gives her review of Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur starrer

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey will be finally releasing theatrically tomorrow on the 22nd of April. Ever since its trailer dropped last year, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch the actor back in action after a gap of almost 3 years. Since the past few weeks, the actors and the makers have been extremely busy promoting the film. Yesterday, a screening was hosted in the city and it was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Among others Kriti Sanon was there too. And now, the Luka Chuppi actress took to her social media space and heaped praises on the film.

Some time back, Kriti took to her Instagram stories, and expressed that Jersey is a beautiful movie that made her smile, while leaving her teary-eyed. She also hailed Shahid’s co-actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. “A Beautiful film that put a smile on my face while it got me teary eyed! @shahidkapoor You are so so good ya!! Every beat, every word, silence, all felt! Really inspiring!! (hands in the air emoji) (smiley emoji) #PankajSir is just outstanding beyond words!! Uff! I was awestruck! (hands in the air emoji) @mrunalthakur you were lovely & so real (pink heart and smiling emoji) @castingchhabra superbbbb casting bro! @amanthegill good luck for this heartwarming film! (red heart emoji)”, she wrote.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s story for Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey:

Talking about Jersey, the film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, which featured Nani. It has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also made the original movie. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, the film also stars the former’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in a key role. Shahid will be seen essaying the role of a failed cricketer who gets back to the field for his son.

ALSO READ: Flashback Friday: When Shahid Kapoor hosted a fabulous birthday party for Mira Rajput at a hospital