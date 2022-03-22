Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana encourage fans to give writing a 'shot' on World Poetry Day; Watch

On Monday, we celebrated World Poetry Day. Poetry gives language the power to move people with emotions. Poetry lets a poet share their stories in the most beautiful, exuberant way and kiss you with the emotions the poet feels. The world is a better place with poetry in it. Come to think of it, poetry and acting are similar in more ways than you can imagine. The key point in both the activities? Expressing yourself! Both the arts are a gateway to emotional catharsis. Bollywood thrives with its exemplary, talented artists. Many of our actors are also lovers of poetry and indulge in a bit of it themselves.

Thus, on this occasion, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon, who are lovers of poetry and indulge in the art, shared sweet insightful videos that urged people to give writing a shot. In the reel, Ayushmann could be seen writing in a notebook. Along with it, he wrote, “Poetry is the language of the soul, this #WorldPoetryDay I would like to encourage more people to write, read and share poetry.” On the other hand, even Kriti uploaded a beautiful video as she heartily jotted down her thoughts on paper. Along with the reel, she also penned down a sweet message. She wrote, “Didn’t know I had a flair for writing until I started writing…On International Poetry Day - I recommend that everyone gives writing a shot! Discover the poet within you.”

Both the actors’ posts were an instant hit and became viral. Fans from all over poured in their love and appreciation for the art and the artists.

