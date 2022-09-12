Kriti Sanon begins acting workshop for her next action drama with Anurag Kashyap

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood currently. This year has been quite successful for the star and her performance in Mimi has won her a lot of awards. Now that after Mimi, her acting credentials have been firmly established, she is leaving no stone unturned to polish her skills. Under the guidance of the ace director, Anurag Kashyap, Kriti has already embarked upon acting workshops and dialogue and language coaching for her next project.

Talking about this project, according to close sources, it's one of the most Bad-Ass female characters that's ever been written in Hindi Cinema by Anurag Kashyap. The source adds "It's an extremely emotional film and the vengeance unleashed by Kriti Sanon's character is like never seen before on screen. It is absolute brute Raw power". Actor Nikhil Dwivedi who had turned Producer with another multi-women drama Veere Di Wedding and had struck Gold with it at the Box Office is producing the said film.